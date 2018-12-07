Timo Werner Latest: Details of Liverpool's Alleged ?50m Contract Offer to Leipzig Golden Boy

Liverpool have apparently offered Timo Werner a five-year, €10m-a-season contract in an attempt to convince him to move to Anfield.





The Germany international has emerged as one of the most in-demand forwards across Europe since joining RB Leipzig in 2016, where he's scored 88 goals across 150 appearances in all competitions.





Werner was set to become a free agent this summer, but earlier this season he made a U-turn over his future and signed an extension with Leipzig - albeit one which included a release clause.





The new contract hasn't stopped Werner being linked with a move away from the Red Bull Arena and the latest development in the transfer saga comes from Nicolò Schira, who states the 24-year-old has already been offered a contract by Liverpool.





Werner is still in 'advanced talks' with the club, but the striker has already been offered a five-year contract by Liverpool which would see him earn €10m a year at Anfield.





Schira suggests the Reds have already missed the boat with Werner's €58m release clause, which he claims expired last month, but it's expected that clause actually runs until June 15.





The Mirror's David Maddock had suggested the coronavirus crisis would force Liverpool to end their pursuit of Werner as clubs across Europe struggle with their finances, with the club instead looking at other targets like Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.





But the latest update from Schira would suggest a deal for Werner is very much still on the cards, although there still isn't any clarity over just how close Liverpool are to reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig over a transfer fee.





The 24-year-old would offer Liverpool a lot of versatility in attack as he can play across a front three, but fans would be eager to see Werner used primarily through the middle thanks to his tally of 27 goals in 36 appearances this season.



