Timo Werner Meetings With Jurgen Klopp 'Already Scheduled' in Latest Liverpool Development

​Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has meetings 'already scheduled' with RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner, with the Reds still considered 'big favourites' to land his signature.

Werner has emerged as one of Europe's most prolific forwards this season, grabbing 27 goals and a further 12 assists in just 36 appearances in all competitions before football was suspended due to the coronavirus.

This, unsurprisingly, has seen him attract attention from a number of top European giants, including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich among others.

However, it is ​Liverpool who have been ​considered to be the frontrunners for his signature, with the 24-year-old publicly stating his admiration for the Reds and Klopp. Werner has even been described as ​'desperate' to make the switch to Anfield.

It was recently reported that ​Klopp had wanted to meet Werner face-to-face in order to convince him of a move, but this meeting was put on hold due to the current pandemic. However, Christian Falk of Sport Bild has now explained that meetings are 'already scheduled' between the pair.

Speaking to ​Passione Inter, Falk spoke up on alleged interest in the player from ​Inter, explaining that Werner will not be joining them.

" Werner won't go to Inter," he began. "There are already meetings scheduled with Jürgen Klopp. Liverpool is the big favourite to buy in the summer."

While this meeting is reported to be taking place so that Klopp can convince Werner to join, considering the Germany international's comments in recent months, he may not necessarily need that much convincing.



