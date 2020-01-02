Timo Werner Opens Up on Liverpool Links Ahead of Potential Summer Move

​RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has admitted that he is honoured to be linked with Liverpool, but hinted that he may not be ready to make the move.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer, and Werner has been touted as one of their top targets.

Timo ❤️ an away day!



All 7️⃣ of Werner's Champions League goals this season have come on the road... pic.twitter.com/vUj993yUKg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2020

Links to Werner have grown and grown in recent weeks, and the striker himself has clearly noticed them. He told ​Viasport that he was delighted with the rumours, but was eager to distance himself from a possible transfer.

"I know ​Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world," Werner said. "When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud.

"But in case of that, it’s a pleasure but I know at Liverpool there are a lot of good players and I know I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

He's not wrong about the strength of Liverpool's squad. ​Mohamed Salah, ​Roberto Firmino and ​Sadio Mané have formed perhaps the most devastating attacking trio around, so forcing his way into the team could be a difficult task for Werner.

After scoring in Wednesday's 1-0 win over ​Tottenham, Werner took his tally for the season to 26 goals in 32 appearances this season. That form, coupled with the fact that he is expected to have a release clause of no more than €60m, has made him a wanted man.

Alongside Liverpool, ​Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old, while ​Atlético Madrid are also thought to have expressed an interest.

If Werner does decide to leave Leipzig this summer, he will likely have plenty of options to choose between, and it could come down to which team can offer him the most minutes in the team.

At the moment, it looks like Liverpool might struggle in that regard. It's hard to see Jürgen Klopp dropping any of Salah, Firmino or Mané, but the boss might have a few tricks up his sleeve to convince Werner to sign.

