Timo Werner 'Prefers' Move to Liverpool With ?60m Release Clause Confirmed

​Liverpool appear to have an advantage in the race for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who reportedly wants a transfer to Anfield once he decides to leave the Red Bull Arena.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the German following a blistering start to the 2019/20 campaign.

His record of 25 goals and 10 assists in 26 matches has been integral to Leipzig's success this term, with his side currently top of the Bundesliga.

​Recent comments from Werner had seemed to suggest a switch to ​Chelsea was on the cards, the 23-year-old labelling the ​Premier League as 'the most interesting league to watch'.

Of course, joining Liverpool would also satisfy his desire to test himself in the English top-flight, and ​Bild claim that such an outcome is a very real possibility.

They are adamant that Werner's 'preferred goal' is a ​transfer to Jurgen Klopp's side. However, they are not so sure about when he will look to call time on his Leipzig career.

There are three-and-a-half years remaining on the striker's deal with Die Roten Bullen, the club he signed for in 2016 after they signed him for €10m from Stuttgart.

It's understood the release clause in Werner's contract currently stands at €60m, though the sum reduces with each passing year.





As mentioned, the player himself is keen on a move to Anfield, but Bild admit they have no information regarding ​Liverpool's interest, or lack thereof.





The Reds are hardly in desperate need of firepower up top, having recently secured the signature of Japanese international Takumi Minamino, who is capable of playing both in midfield and along the frontline.





Given Liverpool also have the deadly trio of ​Mohamed Salah, ​Sadio Mane and ​Roberto Firmino - plus Divock Origi and several academy talents - to call upon, a swoop for Werner appears to be unnecessary, and therefore unlikely.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter