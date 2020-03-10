Timo Werner Ready to Join Liverpool If They Trigger His Release Clause Before it Expires in June

​Timo Werner is willing to sign for Liverpool if they trigger his £52m release clause before it expires on 15 June.

Werner has been in remarkable form this season, with his 21 goals helping RB Leipzig make a surprise challenge for the Bundesliga title. Prior to the league's suspension, Julian Nagelsmann's side were third in the table, just five points adrift of leaders Bayern Munich.

They had also progressed to the quarter-finals of the ​Champions League for the first time in their short history - beating ​Tottenham 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16.

The 24-year-old's impressive performances have unsurprisingly been attracting interest from a host of top European clubs.

​Liverp​ool have been the team most strongly linked, and according to ​Sky Sports, the German is ready to sign for Jurgen Klopp - as long as the club trigger his release clause before it expires.

However, it is understood that the Reds have no intention of making a move for the striker prior to 15 June when the stipulation runs out. They have put all ​transfer business on-hold until the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.

Werner has made no secret of his admiration of Liverpool of late, revealing back in February that he was 'honoured' to be linked with such a big club. He has also referred to Klopp's side as 'the best in the world'.

It was reported recently that the German was taking ​English lessons ahead of a potential move to Anfield and it is widely expected that a move to Liverpool will happen in the future.

Werner is also being chased by the likes of ​Real Madrid, ​Bayern Munich and ​Barcelona, who are all keen to bolster their strike forces when the transfer window reopens.

