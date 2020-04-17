Timo Werner 'Taking English Lessons' as Liverpool Links Continue

Liverpool target Timo Werner is reported to have started taking English lessons, as he seemingly makes early preparations for a move to the Premier League.

Reports of Liverpool's interest in Werner have been prominent for months, but have particularly accelerated in the last few weeks.

With football on pause, however, there has been frustratingly little progress; the Reds have ​put all transfer plans and contract talks on hold while the coronavirus shutdown is in place, while a report on Wednesday suggested that a planned meeting between Klopp and the player to discuss a move was ​delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Liverpool are favorites in a race for Timo Werner. Jurgen Klopp spoke with Timo via phone calls several times.

Werner is impressed by Klopp's commitment. They are going to arrange a face to face meeting when it will be safer to do so. [BILD] pic.twitter.com/niMliqovdK — LiverpoolDailyLatest (@lfcdailylatest) April 17, 2020

It has been said that Werner is ​'desperate' to play for the Reds, however, and that assertion is echoed by ​Bleacher Report, who note that his impatience to move to the Premier League is so great that he has already begun English lessons in anticipation of a move.

While fans will be quick to get excited about the prospect, however, it should be noted that this doesn't necessarily say anything about a move to Anfield.

There could be any reason Werner is taking English lessons; ​Chelsea are believed to have ​made contact over securing his services, while it's possible that the lessons are just his way of hedging his bets over a move to England down the line.

Seems very likely that Timo Werner still leaves RB Leipzig this year - Liverpool seen as his No.1 landing spot. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 16, 2020

Werner is a 24-year-old playing the best football of his career so far, and it would only make sense for him to brace for ​Premier League interest even if there was nothing concrete in any of the many (many) rumours which have arisen.

Of course the RB Leipzig marksman beginning to learn the language is beneficial, however, and would check another box for any of the league's major sides - ​Liverpool included - who might be considering a move.

Werner had netted 27 goals in 36 appearances before the ​Bundesliga, and the rest of Europe, shut down for the foreseeable.