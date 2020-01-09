Timo Werner Turned Down a Move to Liverpool Over Game Time Fears

​Timo Werner is believed to have turned down an approach from Liverpool last year due to fears that there was no place for him in the side thanks to the impressive form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.

The 23-year-old has already hit 23 goals this season for RB Leipzig, with his performances helping Julian Nagelsmann's side rise to the summit of the Bundesliga.

Liverpool will not be one of the clubs Timo Werner considers when his £42.6m release clause comes into play.



His displays have unsurprisingly caught the eye of a number of top European clubs with Chelsea the ​most recent side to be linked with the player. Werner has also previously been courted by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool but, as reported by the ​Athletic , he turned down their advances as he was not convinced he would enjoy enough playing time.

The approach was made last season, when the Reds' famous front three of Salah, Mané and Firmino, were at the peak of the powers, and the former Stuttgart man is understood to have believed there was 'no space for him to play'.

​Bayern Munich are another side who have previously chased Werner with the two parties even agreeing personal terms for a move - only for Bayern to never submit a bid to Leipzig. It is thought that Die Roten did not see a place for the forward in their squad either and instead focussed their efforts on bringing Leroy Sané to the club in the summer.

​90min learned in November that Sané continues to have his heart set on a transfer to the Bundesliga holders, despite a deal failing to materialise in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Werner, though it is unlikely that they would make a move for him when they still have such a wealth of attacking talent at the club.

Despite all the interest, it is does not appear that the striker will depart Leipzig in January, with neither the club nor the player keen on a mid-season move.

