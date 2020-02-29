Timo Werner Unfollows RB Leipzig on Twitter After They Poke Fun at Defeated Liverpool

​RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has stopped following the club's Twitter account, after the German club used an image of him to poke fun at his potential suitors Liverpool.

Liverpool slipped to a shock 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday evening, having won their previous 18 league games and going unbeaten for 44 matches in a row.

As normal, the Reds' social media team tweeted the full-time result, but the Bundesliga club's official Twitter account were quick to respond as they revelled in the result, replying with a GIF showing the in-demand German looking up from the mobile phone with a shocked expression.

Now, as noticed by the ​Liverpool Echo, the 23-year-old has stopped following the German club, and in fact his personal account now does not follow anyone else at all.

It remains uncertain if the ​Bundesliga club's social media activity played any part in his decision to stop following their account. Yet the timing of him wiping out the accounts he's following will escalate speculation of a potential move to Merseyside.

And plenty of ​Liverpool fans seemed to get excited after realising the German's Twitter activity.

Werner, who played in Leipzig's 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, has repeatedly been linked with a move to Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window, having scored 27 goals in his 34 games so far this season for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

The striker has recently ​​​discussed his admiration for the Anfield club, and also praised manager Jürgen Klopp following a recent 5-0 dismantling of Schalke, saying (via Ronan Murphy): “Jürgen Klopp is the best coach in the world. There is much to suggest that I would fit in well with my style of play.”

While the German may claim his social media activity was coincidentally at the same time as his club's cheeky trolling, maybe it's a sign that the 23-year-old is unwilling to tolerate anything that could jeopardise his desired move - and that he's willing to send out a clear message to Leipzig officials to make it happen.

