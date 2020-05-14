Timo Werner's All or Nothing Stance on Summer Transfer Amid Liverpool Links

It's Liverpool or nothing for Timo Werner, who will remain at RB Leipzig for one more year if no move to Merseyside materialises during the upcoming summer transfer window.





Like a game of kiss and chase in the school yard, the German has flirted with the idea of joining the Reds with various public messages and tantalising social media posts - as Jurgen Klopp's side remain the most heavily linked club to the striker.





Werner has found the back of the net with devastating regularity since moving to RB Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, with his ability reaching its highest peak to date this season with 21 goals in just 26 Bundesliga outings.





His talents have caught the eye of various potential suitors, but it's Liverpool who have remained as the frontrunners for his illustrious signature. It's been widely reported on occasions before that Werner is 'desperate' to play for the club, and the latest developments claim that Liverpool are the only club in his sights.





And yet, more recently, we've even heard that Liverpool are 'virtually certain' to give up the chase for this season. Never ending updates, which still continue to flood in.





The Athletic state that should he choose to leave Leipzig this summer, then Anfield is his preferred destination, despite having spoken to Barcelona and Manchester United during football's postponement. If he doesn't move, however, then he will remain at Leipzig for the time being.





Having a player so smitten with the club will work heavily in Liverpool's favour, as should they choose not to make a bid this summer, the move will be far more financially alluring 12 months down the line. Werner has identified Klopp's side as the perfect club for his development both on and off the pitch; he's head over heels for them.





Werner's current deal runs until 2023 and contains a €47.5m release clause, while €60m would oblige Leipzig to sell, but this drops to a straight €40m release clause the year after and then €25m in 2022.





Yet, the Bundesliga side could be tempted to ship him on for just under £45m, given their close relationship with the Premier League club. They're well aware of the rumours swirling around, even acknowledging the Reds' pursuit in a tweet listing that Liverpool fans should follow the club due to their love of the German forward.





While the economic implications of the Covid-19 outbreak have put a strain on the finances of side's across Europe, The Athletic's report does not imply the Reds will end their pursuit of Werner.





