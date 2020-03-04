Tottenham Intensity Interest in Norwich's Todd Cantwell Amid Liverpool Links

Tottenham are preparing to up the ante in their bid to beat Liverpool to the signature of exciting Norwich youngster Todd Cantwell, according to one report.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough year, scoring six goals and registering two assists in the Premier League, while also having already made more appearances so far this season than he did ​during the entirety of Norwich's 2018/19 promotion-winning campaign.

Although the Canaries have struggled results-wise in the top flight, Cantwell's skill, poise and energy have been pivotal to Norwich's expansive style of play, and this has caught the eye of some of the Premier League's elite.

According to ​Football Insider, Tottenham are scouting Cantwell and are preparing to double up on their efforts to sign him in the summer.

However, Spurs are not the only top-flight side keeping tabs on the midfielder, with Liverpool and Manchester United also linked.

Although competition for Cantwell is rife, and a move to Premier League champions-elect ​Liverpool would be difficult to turn down, Tottenham do have a proud recent history of bringing through young, English talent, and would likely be able to offer the youngster more regular first-team football than the Reds.

​Dele Alli enjoyed an astounding maiden campaign in the top flight with ​Tottenham - featuring 33 times and scoring 10 goals after signing from League One outfit MK Dons - opportunities that might not have been afforded to him at another Premier League side.

Ryan Sessegnon and Jack Clarke are further young, English players Spurs have spent money on in recent seasons.

However, while Alli was signed by and broke into the first team under Mauricio Pochettino, Sessengon has featured just six times in the Premier League all season and Clarke is out on loan at Queen's Park Rangers.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has also been unwilling to put his trust in 18-year-old forward Troy Parrott.

Cantwell extended his ​Norwich deal in July, but his contract only runs until 2022. This summer's transfer window is likely the club's last chance to get a top price for their young starlet, unless they can tie him down to a longer-term deal.

Spurs were given another glimpse of their target on Wednesday evening during their FA Cup clash, as Cantwell put in another impressive performance, and emphatically dispatched his spot-kick as the Canaries progressed on penalties.