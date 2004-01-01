Tottenham & Liverpool interested in Morocco World Cup star

Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in signing Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina in January, 90min understands.

The midfielder has been one of the Atlas Lions' standout performers at this winter's World Cup, helping lead their run to the quarter-finals.

Amrabat currently plies his trade at club level in Italy with Fiorentina and he has been linked with a move to England in the recent past.

Spurs have a long-standing interest in the 26-year-old and were close to bringing him in last January before signing Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. 90min understands they remain keen on Amrabat and are monitoring his situation in Florence.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also considering a move for Amrabat in January as they seek to bolster their own midfield options.

But sources tell 90min Fiorentina have knocked back all recent enquiries and are not planning to let Amrabat leave in the January window.

The Tuscany outfit were more willing to discuss loan bids for the midfielder during last season's winter window, but are less inclined this time around and interested clubs would have to try and force their hand with a permanent offer instead.

Following Morocco's World Cup last 16 win against Spain on penalties, Amrabat's agent, Mohammed Sinouh, spoke to Fabrizio Romano about Premier League interest in his client.

"Of course, I get a lot of phone calls for Sofyan. The whole world has seen he's the best holding midfielder of the World Cup," he said.

"Sofyan is top professional, he's focused on World Cup with Morocco."