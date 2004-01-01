Tottenham Plotting Surprise Loan Bid for Liverpool Striker Rhian Brewster

Tottenham are planning an audacious loan bid for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, as they attempt to find a suitable cover option for Harry Kane.

A backup striker is undoubtedly one of Jose Mourinho's priorities this summer, with Spurs' demanding schedule only increasing the need to take the burden off an injury-prone Kane next season.

Kosovan target-man Vedat Muriqi has been touted as a potential option alongside Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik, while Callum Wilson is said to be available due to Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League.

However, Football Insider report that the Lilywhites have turned their attentions to Liverpool starlet Brewster after the 20-year-old enjoyed a successful spell out on loan at Swansea to round off the 2019/20 campaign.

The young striker scored 10 times in 20 Championship appearances as the Swans dramatically secured a playoff berth on the final day before being knocked out by Brentford in the semi-finals.

His late-season form has already seen him garner plenty of interest from Premier League, sides and Liverpool are said to have received loan bids from six different top-flight clubs. Spurs are understood to have joined Aston Villa, Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham in the race for the 20-year-old this summer.

Tottenham recognise their chances of landing Brewster are slim due to lack of minutes he'll likely enjoy compared to other potential suitors, and Reds may not be so keen on helping out a domestic rival for the upcoming campaign. Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp is yet to decide whether to loan out the promising forward next term.

Despite shining at a youth level on Merseyside, chances have been rare for Brewster to impress at a senior level. The 20-year-old has made just three appearances for Liverpool's first-team thus far and is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.