Tottenham Hotspur welcome Liverpool to north London for their first Premier League fixture in a fortnight on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs last turned out for a top-flight match on 5 December, beating Norwich 3-0. Since then, a Covid-19 outbreak has forced the postponement of three matches, including their last two Premier League games.

Here's the XI Antonio Conte may call upon as Spurs take to the pitch once more.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

I love Eric Dier... ? pic.twitter.com/jsEv7bL1tW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 10, 2021

Hugo Lloris (GK) - No team has scored more goals per game against Tottenham's number one in his Premier League career than Liverpool. He has shipped an average of 2.6 goals each time he's lined up against the Reds.



Davinson Sanchez (CB) - In five games under Conte, Sanchez has scored as many goals (one) as he netted in 90 for Mauricio Pochettino.



Eric Dier (CB) - One of only two Tottenham outfielders to start every Premier League match under both Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte this season.



Ben Davies (CB) - Perhaps the main beneficiary of Conte's arrival and change of system, slotting into a familiar berth on the left hand side of a back-three Davies has often filled for his country.

2. Midfielders & wing-backs

Pierre Hojbjerg has scored as many Premier League goals for Tottenham (four) as he did for Southampton in half as many games | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Emerson (RWB) - Yet to provide a goal or assist in the Premier League, Emerson hasn't even come close; taking fewer shots than centre back Japhet Tanganga and creating as many chances as Dier.



Pierre Hojbjerg (CM) - Having missed just one of the 4,690 minutes of Premier League football available at Tottenham since his arrival, the Denmark international is unlikely to add to that tally.



Harry Winks (CM) - Tottenham's 25-year-old midfielder has recorded more defeats against Liverpool (seven) than any other opponent in his senior career.



Ryan Sessegnon (LWB) - While Sergio Reguilon is a doubt with an injury he picked up the last time Spurs took to the pitch, Sessegnon may be afforded a first Premier League start since January 2020.

3. Forwards

Harry Kane has only won one of his 13 career appearances against Liverpool | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Steven Bergwijn (RW) - Granted just 13 minutes of football since Conte's arrival, the potential absence of Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min may have opened a place for the lesser-spotted Netherlands international.



Harry Kane (ST) - With every Tottenham game that falls by the wayside, the list of players with more Premier League goals than Kane this season (one) grows - the tally now ballooning to 98 ahead of the weekend's fixtures.



Dele Alli (LW) - Hardly a natural winger, but Tottenham's misfiring misfit may be drafted into the frontline of a team still recovering from a raft of positive test results.

