Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Sunday's Premier League action will come to a close with a battle between heavyweights Tottenham and Liverpool.

Spurs are up in third, whereas Liverpool are labouring ten points behind in ninth, and things are so bad for the Reds that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted they need a win to save their season.

Here's how to follow this Premier League game on TV.

Where are Tottenham vs Liverpool playing?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • Date: Sunday 6 November
  • Kick-off Time: 16:30 GMT / 12:30 EST / 09:30 PST
  • VAR: Darren England
  • Referee: Andy Madley

What TV channel is Tottenham vs Liverpool on?

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

  • Sky Sports Main Event
  • Sky Sports Premier League

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV in the United States and Canada?

  • Peacock Premium (US)
  • fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool highlights?

  • BBC Match of the Day 2 (UK)
  • Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
  • Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)

Source : 90min

