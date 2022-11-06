Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Sunday's Premier League action will come to a close with a battle between heavyweights Tottenham and Liverpool.
Spurs are up in third, whereas Liverpool are labouring ten points behind in ninth, and things are so bad for the Reds that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted they need a win to save their season.
Here's how to follow this Premier League game on TV.
Where are Tottenham vs Liverpool playing?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Sunday 6 November
- Kick-off Time: 16:30 GMT / 12:30 EST / 09:30 PST
- VAR: Darren England
- Referee: Andy Madley
What TV channel is Tottenham vs Liverpool on?
Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?
- Sky Sports Main Event
- Sky Sports Premier League
Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV in the United States and Canada?
- Peacock Premium (US)
- fuboTV (Canada)
Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool highlights?
- BBC Match of the Day 2 (UK)
- Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)
- Club Official YouTube Channels (Worldwide)
