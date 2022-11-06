Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream

Sunday's Premier League action will come to a close with a battle between heavyweights Tottenham and Liverpool.

Spurs are up in third, whereas Liverpool are labouring ten points behind in ninth, and things are so bad for the Reds that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted they need a win to save their season.

Here's how to follow this Premier League game on TV.

Where are Tottenham vs Liverpool playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Sunday 6 November

Sunday 6 November Kick-off Time: 16:30 GMT / 12:30 EST / 09:30 PST

16:30 GMT / 12:30 EST / 09:30 PST VAR: Darren England

Darren England Referee: Andy Madley

What TV channel is Tottenham vs Liverpool on?

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV in the UK?

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Premier League

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV in the United States and Canada?

Peacock Premium (US)

(US) fuboTV (Canada)

Where can you watch Tottenham vs Liverpool highlights?