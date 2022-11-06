Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction

Tottenham host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in a meeting between two of the Premier League's supposed elite.

Both teams may have prevailed in the Champions League in midweek but each side has lost two of their last three top-flight matches.

Tottenham sit third going into the weekend's fixtures but have been criticised for their performances rather than the points tally. Liverpool could do with an improvement on both fronts after suffering successive league defeats to division strugglers Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between this duo.

Where are Tottenham vs Liverpool playing?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: Sunday 6 November

Sunday 6 November Kick-off Time: 16:30 GMT / 12:30 EST / 09:30 PST

16:30 GMT / 12:30 EST / 09:30 PST VAR: Darren England

Darren England Referee: Andy Madley

Tottenham vs Liverpool H2H Results (Last Five Games)

Tottenham: 0 Wins

Liverpool: 2 Wins

Draws: 3

Current Form (Last Five Games)

Tottenham: LLDWW

Liverpool: WLWLW

Tottenham team news

Son Heung-min suffered a severe head injury during Tottenham's ultimately successful Champions League trip to Marseille on Tuesday, leaving his World Cup involvement uncertain, let alone his participation on Sunday.

Antonio Conte has confirmed that Richarlison and Cristian Romero will miss out through injury but had more positive updates on Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, the latter of whom has returned to light training but likely won't be risked just yet.

Tottenham Starting 11 (3-5-2): Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Moura, Kane.

Bench: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Gil, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Spence, Sarr.

Liverpool team news

Long-term absentees Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (calf) and Arthur Melo (thigh) aren't expected to play a part until after the impending World Cup. Naby Keita is inching towards a return and Joel Matip could be back from a calf injury for the trip to the capital.

James Milner was forced off early in the second half of Liverpool's midweek win against Napoli pointing to his head. Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the veteran midfielder will miss Sunday's outing.

Jordan Henderson was left out of the squad which faced Napoli entirely, though will be available for the capital visit.

Liverpool Starting 11 (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez.

Bench: Adrian, Gomez, Elliott, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Jones, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Matip.

Tottenham vs Liverpool score prediction

Neither team has been quick out of the blocks of late. Tottenham's last nine goals have all come in the second half while Liverpool would be 18th if Premier League matches finished after 45 minutes.

At their best, Spurs offer the devastating counter-thrust which can slice through Liverpool's press even when it is working - as demonstrated by a pair of draws between the teams last season.

However, Conte's injury-ravaged side is far from its top form. Fortunately for the Londoners, Liverpool are spluttering themselves. In what could descend into a wild affair, these two inconsistent sides may duke out a draw.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool