Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are set to end their wait for Premier League football with the unenviable task of hosting high flying Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

COVID-enforced postponements have sidelined Spurs since easing past Norwich at the start of December. In that time Liverpool have played - and won - three matches, and currently reside one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Here's all you need to know about Tottenham's scheduled return to the pitch.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 19 December, 16:30 (GMT)

Where is the match being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel, Match of the Day 2 (BBC One 10.30pm - UK)

Referee? Paul Tierney

VAR? Chris Kavanagh

Tottenham team news

Antonio provides an update on the fitness of our squad ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 15, 2021

Tottenham resumed training on Wednesday ahead of their latest postponed game against Leicester - pencilled in for Thursday - with 16 players. Sergio Reguilon was part of this group but has been carrying a niggling injury he picked up against Norwich which leaves his involvement doubtful.

Giovani Lo Celso's return to fitness offers some brief respite but his compatriot Cristian Romero has been ruled out until 2022.

Antonio Conte still has a raft of COVID-affected absences to juggle, stressing that it isn't as simple as throwing players straight back into the starting XI after they return from isolation given the lack of match fitness time away from training will have caused.

You can read Tottenham's predicted lineup here.

Liverpool team news

Great to see you back, Bobby ? pic.twitter.com/y4N3AWm1QB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021

Liverpool had their own players missing through COVID for a comfortable midweek win over Newcastle United, as Curtis Jones, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk sat out. However, Jurgen Klopp could welcome back Roberto Firmino into the starting XI for the first time since the start of November, after he came on as a sub against the Magpies.

Second-choice goalkeeper Adrian (calf) won't be available should Alisson require replacing this weekend. Nathaniel Phillips' fractured cheekbone has ruled him out for the remainder of the calendar year but a knock to Divock Origi's knee in training is far less serious.

You can read Liverpool's predicted lineup here.

Tottenham vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Liverpool boast a far superior record in meetings with Spurs over the years (87 wins to 48) but are in the midst of their most dominant run in the fixture. The Reds have claimed seven consecutive victories against Spurs, a sequence which includes the 2019 Champions League final.

Tottenham's last win against Klopp's side was a 4-1 triumph in 2017. However, that victory represents Spurs' sole success in their last 19 meetings with Liverpool across all competitions (D4 L14).

Tottenham vs Liverpool score prediction

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Antonio Conte met four times while the latter was at Chelsea, each claiming one victory | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Conte remains unbeaten in the Premier League with Spurs but has only overseen four matches in a staccato schedule that was punctuated by heavy snow before their COVID crisis.

Liverpool haven't endured any such stoppages, picking up speed like a runaway freight train as they plough through opponent after opponent.

On the back of an eight-game winning run, Klopp's cantering Reds may well have bested Tottenham under normal circumstances, but are even heavier favourites against a rusty, depleted Spurs.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool