Trabzonspor President Confirms Liverpool Bid for Goalkeeper U?urcan Çak?r

​Trabzonspor president Ahmet Ağaoğlu has revealed that Liverpool have submitted a bid to sign 23-year-old goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır.





Reports of Liverpool's interest in Çakır began surfacing earlier in the season, with the Reds understood to be keen on the Turkey international to offer some more competition for current first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.

​Liverpool do already have Adrián, who has been fantastic since joining in the summer, but it appears they are looking for a younger option as Ağaoğlu has claimed (via ​Metro ) that the Reds have already made a move for Çakır.





"There are offers for Çakır , we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer," Ağaoğlu said.





"So a team that is undefeated in the ​Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal."

There is no mention of the value of Liverpool's bid, but Çakır is understood to be valued at around £15m by Trabzonspor.

It would come as somewhat of a surprise to see Liverpool part ways with Adrián already. The 33-year-old was hugely impressive in place of the injured Alisson earlier in the season, while he was vital in their recent 1-0 win over ​Everton in the FA Cup.

He is under contract until 2021, and Liverpool do have the option to extend that by a further year, so it does not seem like they were preparing to part ways with him any time soon, but any deal for Çakır would almost certainly see Adrián leave the club, unless Liverpool chose to loan the Turkish international out immediately.

Çakır has already made 58 appearances for Trabzonspor, while he has recently added his first two international caps for Turkey, and Liverpool are thought to see him as a promising young goalkeeper who can really challenge Alisson for minutes at Anfield.

It is unknown whether Çakır would be interested in the idea of sitting on Liverpool's bench, although the allure of the reigning world champions winners may be too strong to resist.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!