Transfer rumours: Chelsea sale fallout, Kane future in doubt again

Chelsea director and transfer specialist Marina Granovskaia and chairman Bruce Buck would be unlikely to remain at the club under new ownership, with Roman Abramovich set to sell amid the threat of sanctions from the UK government.

There are three offers on the table already - two from US consortiums and one from Europe. Another potentially interested party is Egyptian businessman Loutfy Mansour.

Harry Kane's future at Tottenham has been called into question once again following the FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough on Tuesday night - a result that means Spurs once again cannot win a trophy this season.

Kane believed the competition could have been a gateway to further trophies under Antonio Conte - whom he loves playing under. His future and his manager's could well be intertwined, with another summer of unrest and speculation now expected.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has bizarrely emerged as a short-term option for Manchester United, although Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has been having English lessons in anticipation of a move to England.

Barcelona are attempting to sign an entire defence without spending a penny this summer in the form of Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, Chelsea pair Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta, and Valencia stalwart Jose Gaya, although some players would need to leave first.

The Blaugrana have tabled an improved five-year contract proposal for Christensen, who has been keeping his options open as he enters the final months of his deal at Stamford Bridge.

French centre-backs Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti are among those who could depart Camp Nou, with the latter a target for Lyon.

Man Utd have made an offer to Barça's Ronald Araujo, with the defender's contract talks at Camp Nou at an impasse.

Benfica hotshot Darwin Nunez continues to be linked with Liverpool, with the Reds potentially set for a big summer of business. The Uruguayan striker is valued at around €65m.

Impressive Middlesbrough loanee Djed Spence is attracting interest from top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Arsenal.

The north London clubs and Liverpool have also been linked with Torino full-back Wilfried Singo.

Having met a clause by playing 38 games for his loan club, Matteo Guendouzi has secured a permanent transfer to Marseille from the Gunners on a three-year deal.

Georginio Wijnaldum has not ruled out leaving Paris-Saint Germain in the summer, with Premier League clubs competing with Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Meanwhile, there is a done deal involving Atleti, with Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera to join MLS side Houston Dynamo in the summer.

