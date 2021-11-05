Trent Alexander-Arnold admits Liverpool 'played into West Ham's hands'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that Liverpool failed to execute their game plan during their 3-2 Premier League defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

The Reds went into the game on a club-record-equalling 25-game unbeaten run, but were frustrated by the organised and clinical Hammers.

An Alisson own goal gave West Ham the lead before Alexander-Arnold levelled things up with a delicious free kick. Second-half strikes from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma then gave David Moyes' side the points, with Divock Origi netting a late consolation.

After the game, Alexander-Arnold made no excuses, admitting that his side had played poorly.

“Very [frustrating], on all fronts really. We never played the football we wanted to, of course never got the result that we wanted to, so yeah, it is frustrating,“ he said via Liverpool's official website.

“We’re disappointed in ourselves. We came here with a game plan, we never executed it at all, we played into their hands a lot, especially in the second half, and got sucked into their game.

“We allowed them set-pieces, counter-attacks - that’s exactly what they want to do, so we never did what we needed to do to win the game here today.”

There were several controversial moments in the game with Jurgen Klopp decrying the officiating in his post-match press conference. In the first half, Aaron Cresswell escaped a red card for a wild challenge on Jordan Henderson, while Klopp also felt Alisson was impeded for the hosts' first goal.

However, Alexander-Arnold took a more measure view on the controversial opener.

"I didn’t particularly see it but there was a load of players around Ali and you could see from how they were lining up before it was even taken they were going to put multiple players on Ali and put it into that area," he said.

"I think it’s one of those that can go either way in this day and age. Of course, we’re going to say it was a foul and they’re going to say it’s not, that’s just the way football is. The decision never went our way. We reacted well and got the equaliser but like I said, second half it wasn’t good enough."