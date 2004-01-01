Trent Alexander-Arnold back in full training following hamstring injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in contention to feature in Liverpool's Premier League game against Watford on Saturday after returning to full training following a hamstring injury.

The knock ruled the defender out of the Reds' FA Cup meeting with Nottingham Forest and also forced him to withdraw from the England squad for recent friendly victories against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Recent reports had suggested Alexander-Arnold was facing a race against time to be fit for Liverpool's potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City on 10 April.

However, speaking before the Watford game, Jurgen Klopp gave an extremely positive update on the player's recovery.

"Trent trained yesterday, parts, and will be in full training today – and we have to see what we do with it," he said.

"I know and I heard how it is obviously in this country – it’s more than in other countries, I can tell you – Trent wanted to go to the national team, just to make sure that everybody [is aware]. He couldn’t.

"You can see the scans, with these pictures you cannot go anywhere. But sometimes injuries, thank God, are not that serious that you are out for five or six weeks; sometimes it’s two weeks and that’s the case with Trent.

"It will be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible after all I hear. It’s different if you are part of team training, it depends what you could do before and he was really with our rehab and fitness department, it was really intense what he did before he trained with us.

"So physically, he should be fine, now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things."

Although the Watford game may come slightly too soon for Alexander-Arnold, Klopp went on to reveal his confidence that the defender would be back for Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica on Tuesday.