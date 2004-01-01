Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Darwin Nunez goals will come 'like London buses'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has defended new Liverpool teammate Darwin Nunez from criticism just two pre-season friendlies into his Reds career.

The Uruguayan joined Liverpool from Benfica this summer in a deal that could reach €100m if conditional clauses are met.

After Sadio Mane's departure to Bayern Munich, Nunez will undoubtedly be required to help fill the scoring gap left by the Senegalese forward, though has looked understandably rusty in Liverpool's pre-season matches against Manchester United and Crystal Palace this week.

But Alexander-Arnold has leapt to Nunez's defence and insisted that the goals will come when it matters most.

"[Nunez] is still kind of learning how we play, we’re learning how he plays, and soon enough we’ll get that connection," he told LFCTV.

"I’m sure we’ll be able to supply him with the ball to score goals. You can see he’s itching for that first goal, but I’m sure once it comes it will be like London buses.

"We’ll back him. Obviously out there today [against Palace], playing with him, you know to start that No. 9 movement that he’s got, the runs that he makes, where he wants the ball.

"It’s just about finding that connection and soon enough it’ll all be good for us."