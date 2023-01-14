Trent Alexander-Arnold blasts 'completely unacceptable' Brighton defeat

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted his side's shock 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Saturday was 'completely unacceptable'.

Jurgen Klopp's side were comprehensively battered by the Seagulls as two strikes from Solly March and a glorious Danny Welbeck effort inflicted an emphatic defeat.

While Liverpool obviously fell well short of the standards expected of them, Alexander-Arnold was adamant the team needs to see the game as a learning curve as they seek to sort out their issues.

"I suppose if you try to put a positive spin on things then it's something we can use as motivation," he told club media.

"We don’t want anything like this to happen again and we need to bounce back – that’s something that is a given at this point now. We need to bounce back in the next one."

The right-back continued: "It's not what we wanted as a team and it just wasn’t good enough, if I’m honest, in any area of the pitch – all areas, to be honest. It wasn’t good enough.

"Credit to Brighton, they're a top team and they played outstandingly well. So, they deserved the three points and we didn’t.

"I think there were a lot of things wrong fundamentally and we got a lot of things wrong out there. Not many positives, if any, to take from this game, but we go back and look at what went wrong and make sure something like this doesn’t happen again because, like I said, this was completely unacceptable."

Next up for Liverpool is their FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves on Tuesday, before their Premier League campaign resumes with a visit from Chelsea.