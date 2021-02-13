Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks own unwanted record with afternoon to forget against Leicester

We all know Trent Alexander-Arnold is an incredibly talented footballer, and he is already one of the best full-backs that the Premier League has ever witnessed.

But it's fair to say, the 22-year-old is not enjoying the electric form which has terrified every other top-flight backline over the past couple of years. The full-back is essential to Liverpool's dynamic style of play, and his vast number of assists from that right flank demonstrate how vital he is in Jurgen Klopp's system.

On the losing side again | Pool/Getty Images

The assists have dried up a touch however, and worse than that, Alexander-Arnold's all round play has dropped off a cliff - along with the champions' own title defence.

In fact, the defender broke the record for the most losses of possession on January 4 in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Southampton, surrendering the ball on 38 occasions. As if to rub salt into his own wounds, he then went one better (or worse, in this case) losing possession 39 times in the shock loss to Burnley on January 21.

And he was at it again in the Reds' disappointing collapse and 3-1 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, according to SofaScore. Alexander-Arnold misplaced passes and lost possession a record 45 times against the Foxes - six more than his previous worst.

⚠️ | QUICK STAT



Most losses of possession by a player in a single Premier League match this season:



1⃣ 45 - Trent Alexander-Arnold v Leicester City (13 February)

2⃣ 39 - Trent Alexander-Arnold v Burnley (21 January)

3⃣ 38 - Trent Alexander-Arnold v Southampton (4 January)



? pic.twitter.com/yraaSJwvYx — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) February 13, 2021

It was a truly awful afternoon for the champions, who capitulated at the back to allow Leicester to come from behind and score three goals in seven minutes of madness. And when they needed Alexander-Arnold's pinpoint delivery the most, it was nowhere to be seen.

He did at least get the pre-assist for what turned out to be a consolation of a goal for Mohamed Sala, pinging a cross into the path of Roberto Firmino, who laid the ball off to the Egyptian to break the deadlock.

But there was little else to cheer for the youngster, who will be desperate to shake this poor run of form and get back to his devastating ways.