Trent Alexander-Arnold declares himself fit for Liverpool return

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he feels ‘fit’ and ‘healthy’ after returning to full training for the Reds at their pre-season training camp in Austria, having been forced to miss Euro 2020 with England because of a thigh injury.

Alexander-Arnold even hopes he might be involved in either of the mini friendlies against Wacker Innsbruck or Stuttgart on Tuesday evening. Failing that, he believes he will definitely be ready by the time Liverpool are to face Mainz in another friendly on Friday.

Alexander-Arnold is hoping to be involved when Liverpool face Wacker Innsbruck & Stuttgart on Tuesday | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“[I’m] fully pain-free,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com. “I’ve been doing a lot of rehab when we were off over the summer with the physios and the medical staff, which was good for me. I feel fit, I feel healthy and I’m back in full training now, so it’s good. It’s good for me.”

The 22-year-old says he has done ‘quite a few sessions’ and feels ready to play, but admits he will leave it to Jurgen Klopp and the club’s medical staff to decide whether or how much he should be involved in either of Tuesday’s games, which have been limited to 30 minutes apiece.

“The decision comes from the manager, the staff and obviously the medical staff, they need to talk and see if it’s worth the risk,” Alexander-Arnold explained.

“If not, there’s a game on Friday as well, so whether it’s a case of a few minutes on Tuesday and play a bit more on Friday, ease me in like that, who knows? Either way, I’ll be ready to play.”

Liverpool have also welcomed Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip back to training this summer after all three missed months of last season due to injury. They are joined by new signing Ibrahima Konate, whose arrival promises to give the Reds a strong centre-back unit this season.

