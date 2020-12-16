Trent Alexander-Arnold Digs Out Jose Mourinho With 'Best Team Won' Quip

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has poked fun at Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho after the Spurs boss claimed that his side did not deserve to be on the end of a 2-1 loss.

Liverpool dominated on the stats sheet, boasting 76% possession, but were made to wait until the 90th minute for a Roberto Firmino header to secure all three points.

Mourinho felt Spurs should have won | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Having said that, Spurs did have some of the game's biggest chances, with both Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane spurning great opportunities to put their team ahead, and it prompted claims from Mourinho that 'the best team lost'.

His comments have been met with confusion by mans fans, and Alexander-Arnold took to Twitter to aim a dig at Mourinho by claiming that the best team did actually win.

"Best team won," he wrote, alongside an image of Firmino celebrating his late winner with the rest of the team.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was also adamant that his side were worthy winners as they managed to neutralise the unique threat which Spurs pose.

"I think it’s absolutely deserved," he said (via Metro) after the game. "It was a really good game against a top, top, top side who is a counter-attacking monster, so you lose one ball and it will end up with an 80% probability in your own box.

"So you have to be really focused, really concentrated. And then on the other side, because they don’t want the ball too much, we have to play around them but you have to keep them really busy and the boys did that really, really well.

Klopp felt his side were good value for the win | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

"I really think it was absolutely deserved. Of course they scored a goal, which is a typical Tottenham counter-attack, great play, and had two or three more chances.

"You cannot defend them with the quality that they have over 95 minutes. But it felt like we had 70% possession or so and that makes it really tricky to stay concentrated, but the boys did."

