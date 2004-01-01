Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses 'connection' with Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he is delighted to get back to working with Mohamed Salah on the pitch for Liverpool again.

Salah committed his future to the Reds this summer by signing a new three-year deal, bringing an end to one of the year's most protracted sagas.

The Egyptian has formed a deadly partnership with Alexander-Arnold down Liverpool's right flank in recent years, and the two linked up for the first time this pre-season in Friday's pre-season friendly win over Crystal Palace in Singapore, with Salah adding to Jordan Henderson's opener.

Speaking to Liverpool's channels post-match, Alexander-Arnold said he and Salah were simply 'enjoying their football'.

"Hendo has got that one in the locker, to be honest, he has done it a lot," he said.

"It’s trademark Hendo these days. Great finish. It was good play after a set-piece; working it back into the box is something we work on.

"Then obviously the second one, me and Mo linking up on the right side. Just kind of enjoying our football again and getting our connection back [after] a bit of time apart.

"It was good to link up with the boys again, good to get an assist and good to get the win, which is the most important thing."

Liverpool will return to Europe following their brief tour of Asia to take on RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg in friendlies ahead of facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30. They will also host Strasbourg at Anfield following day to round off their pre-season preparations.