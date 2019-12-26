Trent Alexander-Arnold Dismantles Leicester as Liverpool Cruise to Emphatic Victory - 2019/20 Season

Liverpool arguably boast the greatest triumvirate of attackers in world football at the moment.





Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have graced the Premier League turf as a trio for almost three years now, dismantling countless world-class opponents in the process. Simply put, they've been the architects of the Reds' great resurgence in recent history,





However, no matter how many Ballon d'Or nominations and Player of the Season accolades they accumulate, no single member of Liverpool's front three is the club's most creative outlet. Strange, right?





And what's even stranger is that Liverpool's most creative driving force is their right-back - Trent Alexander-Arnold - a predicament few clubs find themselves in. Yet, under the masterful tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have conquered the world using such a system, and - coronavirus pending - will finally get their hands on a first Premier League title after years of agonising close calls.





While many had all but consigned to the notion of Liverpool lifting the Premier League title after they beat Manchester City in November, it was perhaps a Boxing Day thrashing of then title contenders Leicester that really drilled home the inevitability of a first league title for the Reds in 30 years.





Prior to kick-off, Leicester sat ten points behind Liverpool, knowing a victory against the league leaders could keep them in the hunt to repeat their heroics of 2015/16. Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers knew all too well how stern of a test this would be for the Foxes, but perhaps hoped one or two Liverpool players had over-indulged themselves on the Christmas turkey the day before.





But nothing could have been further from the truth as Liverpool started the game at a frenetic pace, with Mane missing an early sitter to put his side ahead. Teammate Salah then rushed through on goal following a sensational pass from Naby Keita, but failed to convert having skipped past the onrushing Kasper Schmeichel.





It appeared only a matter of time before the Reds got their noses in front and it was Alexander-Arnold that began pulling the strings.





With Leicester more or less camped inside their own third, the 21-year-old had the freedom of the park, firing characteristically inviting crosses into the box. Eventually, Alexander-Arnold's patience paid dividends as the right-back curled in an unstoppable ball into the penalty area, meeting the head of Firmino to put Liverpool in the driving seat before half-time.





With the Reds spurning chance after chance to bury the game, it was yet another delightful delivery into the box from Alexander-Arnold that was met with uncertainty by Leicester's defence; Caglar Soyuncu opting to handle the ball in an attempt to do anything possible to get it out the danger zone.





With James Milner having been brought on just seconds earlier, it was inevitable that Liverpool would stretch their lead.





An increasingly tired-looking Leicester side did their best to rally the troops, but Alexander-Arnold was once again afforded far too much space on the right-hand side, picking out Firmino with a fierce driven cross which was comfortably converted by the Brazilian.





With Leicester just wanting to go home, put on their new Christmas pyjamas and drink a gallon of Baileys, Trent was in the mood to pour even more misery on the Foxes. Just four minutes after the Reds had taken a three-goal lead, Alexander-Arnold decided he felt like a goal himself, powering home from outside the area with aplomb.





With such an emphatic 4-0 victory, Liverpool moved 13 points clear of their Midlands title rivals - having played a game less - and even further away from perhaps most realistic challengers Manchester City.





A performance worthy of Premier League champions.





FT: Leicester 0 City #LFC 4: One of the most complete performances of Jurgen Klopp's entire reign. Top-of-the-table clashes aren't supposed to be that one-sided. Firmino (2), Milner (pen) and the sensational Alexander-Arnold with the goals. The relentless Reds are 13pts clear. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 26, 2019

With two assists and a goal, it was hardly surprising that young Alexander-Arnold scooped the man of the match award, yet again putting in a performance worthy of winning any game of football. And it was arguably the moment that solidified Trent's place as the world's best right-back.





It was a dazzling display from the defender, who managed to control the tempo and flow of the game from the back line, not to mention the insane quality he showcased once he got a foot on the ball himself.





A born and bred Scouser living out his boyhood dreams in style, Alexander-Arnold reminds us of why we all fell in love with football in the first place.



