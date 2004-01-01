Trent Alexander-Arnold dismisses early criticism of Darwin Nunez

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has backed teammate Darwin Nunez to rediscover his shooting boots at Anfield soon enough.

The expensive summer signing has netted ten goals in 23 appearances this season but has missed more 'big chances' than any other player in the Premier League, with many critics questioning whether Nunez has what it takes to lead the line for a top side like Liverpool.

Despite the concerning statistics, Alexander-Arnold was adamant it is just a matter of time before Nunez starts putting the ball in the back of the net at an alarming rate.

"If I'm honest, that chemistry and understanding has been there early doors this season," he told Sky Sports.

"It's so easy when you look at it, you think we've had one goal together all season and maybe it's like the wavelength but if you watch some games, you watch the chances created, I've been putting balls into him from early on in the season, we just haven't been able to score from them.

"He's a player that it's easy to write him off, he's not scoring goals but he's getting into areas and places where he's able to hurt opposition, that's all you can ask.

"When the goals do start coming, we believe they will, no one here is thinking about that, we're all behind him, supporting him, it's always good to see him on the scoresheet but as long as the team win that's all that what anyone cares about."

Nunez began the season playing as a left-sided forward while Roberto Firmino was in sensational form centrally, but the Brazilian's injury has created a void at the top of the team which Nunez has struggled to fill thus far.

He still sits third on Liverpool's scoring charts, behind Firmino and Mohamed Salah who both have seven, and Alexander-Arnold is confident that Nunez will soon be flying up the ranks.