Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrated his 100th Premier League appearance with the win over West Ham on Saturday - while no outfield player has ever won more times in their first century than the Liverpool right back.

Liverpool came from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah's penalty and Diogo Jota's late strike ensuring the Reds have now gone a club-record 63 games without a home defeat in the league.

The game was also significant for 22-year-old Alexander-Arnold who celebrated his 100th Premier League outing.

This is now Trent Alexander-Arnold's fifth season as a senior Liverpool player | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Liverpool-born star made his league debut in December of the 2016/17 season, coming off the bench in a win over Middlesbrough.

He quickly established himself as Jurgen Klopp's preferred right back and played in all 38 Premier League fixtures in 2019/20 as Liverpool claimed the title.

The full back has also twice set records for the most assists for a defender in a Premier League season.

As pointed out by Opta on Twitter, Alexander-Arnold's record of 77 wins gives him the joint-best personal win rate of any outfield player in Premier League history over their first 100 games.

77 - In his 100th @premierleague game today, Trent Alexander-Arnold earned his 77th win; only Ederson (79) won more of his first 100 appearances of any player in the competition's history. Winner. #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/FFhvzOGKl9 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2020

The only player with a higher win rate over their first century of appearances is Manchester City keeper Ederson (79), while Citizens striker Gabriel Jesus and Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic are level with Alexander-Arnold on 77.

Speaking on his star's latest milestone after the victory over West Ham, Klopp said, via Liverpoolfc.com: “Great number. Interesting journey, came in with a super basis as a player, as a person, and used it to make big, big development steps.

“I heard about it [the milestone] and when you see pictures from his pretty much first game - really, the boy who came and the man he is now, even though he’s a young man, the difference couldn’t be bigger.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Trent Alexander-Arnold's latest achievement | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

“Of course, when you look at his age there is a lot of space for improvement, just time-wise already, and he will use that. He will become even a better person - maybe that’s difficult, but more a personality and all these kind of things.

“It’s really nice to be a part of this journey, to be honest, because everybody dreams of something like that and then when you are part of it, that makes it pretty special.”