Trent Alexander-Arnold eyeing more Premier League records

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confessed he is driven by a desire to go down in history as one of the Premier League's best-ever right-backs.

The 23-year-old has already smashed assist records for a defender in the division, having bagged 13 in 2019/20, and he's on track to better that tally this year after adding his fifth and sixth assists of the current campaign in the 4-0 mauling of Arsenal on Saturday.

After that game, Alexander-Arnold admitted that he is always keeping an eye on his statistics as he wants to send plenty more records tumbling before his career comes to a close.

"I want to break as many records as I can," he revealed (via the Liverpool Echo). "I want to make history with my performances and my tallies, and go down in history.

"For me it is about contributing as much as I can for the team and making sure we win. The team trophies are much more important than the personal ones but to use as motivation I do like to set myself targets.

"The very minimum is always double figures and I’ve hit that already. I just want to be contributing as much as I can. I would probably say this season would be 15 to 20 in the league.

"And keep ahead of Andy Robertson? Yes, so far!"

Alexander-Arnold was one of many Liverpool players who looked determined to right the wrong of the 3-2 defeat to West Ham before the international break, which ended a club-record run of 25 matches without defeat in the Premier League.

"It has been playing on our minds and we had time to address it after we came back from internationals and evaluate where it went wrong and address it," Alexander-Arnold continued.

"It was important to get that bounce back, retaliate from that and use it as motivation to go again and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We used it to our advantage, to be honest.

"Everyone was unhappy with it. We needed to do better. It was tough to take but we know as a team what went wrong, we could have done better and we made sure it didn’t happen again on Saturday."