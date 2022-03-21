Trent Alexander-Arnold eyeing return from injury in crunch Man City clash

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is aiming to return from his hamstring injury for the Premier League title-decider against Manchester City on April 10.

Alexander-Arnold is out of Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest and has withdrawn from the England squad because of the injury, which he picked up in the 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the full-back will be out for 'weeks', but The Times note that Alexander-Arnold is working towards the goal of returning in time for the trip to the Etihad in April.

That fixture is being billed as a title decider. Currently, City sit atop the table but they sit just one point ahead of Liverpool, who will expect to keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola's men when they host Watford after the international break.

Alexander-Arnold will miss that Watford game and is expected to be sidelined for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica, with Klopp adamant that he will take no risks with the fitness of a player who has been integral to their title push.

“I don’t know any player who plays like Trent in the world, so it will be difficult to find a one versus one replacement,” Klopp said..

He added: “We will see how long it will take. To replace Trent is difficult but possible. We always did it. We have Joe [Gomez]. Theoretically, we can change the system as well. These kinds of things. So we have a couple of options, but you are right, he is very influential.

“If you look in the past when Milly [James Milner] had to step in he did incredibly well. He just has to be available and then that is fine. Maybe we have a very young solution as well.”