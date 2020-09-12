Trent Alexander-Arnold - How Much Do You Know About His Liverpool Career So Far?

2020 really has been the strangest of years, but for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold it's been business as usual.

Not content with winning the Champions League as a 20-year-old, TAA took the Premier League bull by the horns to help steer his side to a maiden Premier League crown. In doing so, he not only helped his beloved local club make history, he also continued to break down barriers for himself - racking up assist after assist after assist in another breathtaking campaign.

Regarded as the best right back in the world, the sky really does appear to be the limit for Alexander-Arnold. But before he jets off into absolute superstardom, why don't you see how much you know about his career to date?

Dust off your thinking cap, it's 90min trivia time.