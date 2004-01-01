Trent Alexander-Arnold injury: Liverpool star fighting to be fit for Man City clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains a doubt for Liverpool's potential Premier League title decider against Manchester City with a hamstring injury.

Alexander-Arnold picked up the knock in the 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League prior to the international break, with the injury already forcing him to withdraw from the England squad for games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this week.

The Athletic note that Alexander-Arnold will also be forced out of Liverpool's meetings with Watford and Benfica at the beginning of April, though it's hoped that he will be able to return for the showdown with City at the Etihad.

However, it's said Alexander -Arnold faces a 'race against in time' to be available to face Pep Guardiola's side, who now top the Premier League table by just a point thanks to a scintillating run of recent form from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold has returned to action ahead of schedule in the past, offering hope that the 23-year-old will be fit enough to start the game at the very least.

Should be not be available it is likely that Joe Gomez would get the nod at right-back, having already deputised in the role during the narrow win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Were Alexander-Arnold to miss out, Liverpool would be without a player who tops the Premier League assists chart with 11 - one ahead of teammates Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah.