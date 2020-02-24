Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Elite Group of Players After Reaching Premier League Milestone

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the third-youngest player in Premier League history to register 25 assists in the competition, after setting up Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mané in the 3-2 win over West Ham.

Alexander-Arnold's 25th assist in his Premier League career came after just nine minutes at Anfield, while he also set up Liverpool's winning goal after Issa Diop and Pablo Fornals had pulled the visitors back into the game.

Reaching the quarter of a century milestone at the age of 21 years and 140 days, Alexander-Arnold has become the third-youngest player in Premier League history to register the same number of assists - behind Cesc Fàbregas (20y 134d) and Wayne Rooney (21y 63d).

Alexander-Arnold has also overtaken Stig Inge Bjornebye as Liverpool's most creative defender, having eclipsed the Norwegian's tally of 25 Premier League assists.





The 21-year-old has only made 82 appearances in the Premier League but Liverpool have a perfect record in games where Alexander-Arnold has either scored or assisted, picking up a maximum 69 points.





In fact, Liverpool haven't lost or drawn a single match across all competitions in all 32 games where Alexander-Arnold has been directly involved in a goal.





The Reds will be hopeful that run can continue from now until the end of the season as they look to comeback in their Champions League knockout-stage tie against Atlético Madrid .





A first-half goal from Saúl Ñíguez has given Atléti a slight advantage ahead of their trip to Anfield next month, although it's still all to play for in the return leg - especially considering Liverpool's comeback against Barcelona last season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold with his 12th assist of the season in the Premier League. Now just 4 behind De Bruyne. He's a right back. Incredible — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 24, 2020

Jürgen Klopp's side also have the chance to book their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup when they travel to Chelsea on March 3.

Liverpool haven't won the FA Cup since 2006, having lost their most recent final in the competition to Chelsea in 2012.

