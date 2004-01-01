Trent Alexander-Arnold limps off with injury in England Euro 2020 warm-up game

Trent Alexander-Arnold's participation in this summer's Euro 2020 finals is in doubt after he limped off in England's warm-up game with Austria.

The Liverpool right-back's place in Gareth Southgate's squad has been the constant source of debate in recent months having missed out on the squad for his country's March internationals.

The 22-year-old produced some stunning performances at club level in the latter stages of the season to get himself back into the reckoning, and he was named as one of four right-backs in Southgate's squad during Tuesday's squad announcement.

With Reece James yet to meet up with his international colleagues having played in the weekend's Champions League final, Alexander-Arnold was given his chance to impress as he started at right-back against Austria at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

However, his night took a turn for the worse with just a few minutes to play as he started limping after a simple clearance near the touchline with no opposition players anywhere near him.

The Reds full-back attempted to play through the pain, though it was clear he couldn't run the knock off and he was eventually forced to withdraw.

Trent Alexander-Arnold pulls his shirt over his head | Pool/Getty Images

Speculation has already surfaced that Alexander-Arnold could be seen saying 'it's gone' to the medical team helping him walk gingerly around the edge of the pitch, though for now that remains purely guess work.

After the match, Gareth Southgate that the right-back would be assessed over the next 24 hours and that his injury was to his thigh.

With less than two weeks to go until England kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia, Alexander-Arnold's participation in this summer's tournament looks in serious doubt having worked so hard to get himself back in contention for a place in the squad.

All eyes will be on England's medical team over the next few days as Southgate ponders whether it's worth the risk taking an injured player into the tournament having already selected Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire, both of whom are carrying slight knocks.