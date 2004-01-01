Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool must get a result against Tottenham

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that Liverpool msut get something from their clash with Tottenham Hotspur next Sunday if they want to achieve any of their aims for this season.

Liverpool's start to the 2022/23 campaign has been nothing short of a disaster with Jurgen Klopp's side winning just four of their first 12 Premier League matches, losing their last two to Nottingham Forest and Leeds.

They sit down in ninth in the table as a result, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal and eight off of a top-four spot.

They can close that second gap next weekend with a victory over Tottenham away from home, and Alexander-Arnold has admitted it's a must win game for Liverpool if they want to match their ambitions.

“I’d say we all believe in ourselves, we believe in the way we play, the squad and what we can achieve," the 24-year-old told Liverpool's official website. “But I think when you do get setbacks, it can potentially make you second-guess yourself and question things.

“Clearly as a team something’s not going right, it’s not going as well as we want it to go. That’s something for everyone to think about, for everyone to address and make sure we put it right, especially next week against Spurs, top-four rivals.

“We kind of need to go there and get some points if we’ve got any chance of reaching our aims and aspirations for the season.”

Before the match against Spurs, Liverpool face Napoli in the Champions League knowing they need to win by three goals to finish top of Group A.