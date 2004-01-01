Trent Alexander-Arnold makes honest admission over defensive woes

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he 'has not helped himself' this season in the debate over his defending.

The Reds endured a tricky start to the current campaign which reignited questions over Alexander-Arnold's defensive ability, and his limited role for England before and during the World Cup added fuel to the fire.

While Alexander-Arnold argued some of the criticism was unfair, he did concede that he has not done enough at times this season.

"I think part of me thinks there's been a lot more spotlight on it (his defending)," he told Sky Sports. "I think that was due to the World Cup and people kind of thinking if I'm not playing then it's because of that reason, and people hone in on that,

'I think some of it, I've not helped myself in certain situations throughout the season, I'll hold my hands up to that. In situations, I could have been better."

Alexander-Arnold's attacking qualities have never been in doubt but the Liverpool man admitted he needs to improve defensively if he is to really take his game to the next level.

"I think it is a part of my game that I do try and work on, I do try and focus on, I do try and help the team win games. I think the clean sheet is the most important thing," he said.

"I think it is mostly individually, seeing what you've done right, what you've done wrong, analysing each game, seeing your footwork, your patterns, if you're crossing your feet over, why someone has beat you, got you off balance.

"And just sometimes you're up against a world-class winger and he is going to get the better of you, but I think there's been times where I could have done better."