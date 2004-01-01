Trent Alexander-Arnold & Mason Greenwood set for England recalls

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to name Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in his squad for the September internationals.

It would mark an England recall for both players after each was named in the provisional squad for Euro 2020 but pulled out through injury before the final list of 26 was confirmed.

It was initially thought that Alexander-Arnold wouldn’t even make the cut for the provisional Euro 2020 squad because of patchy form last season for Liverpool and failure to impress Southgate.

However, he was included in the original 33-player group, only to then withdraw when he suffered a thigh injury in the pre-tournament warm-up game against Austria.

Greenwood had already pulled out by then with what was thought to be an underlying groin injury that had been affecting him for a few months.

Both players have returned to full fitness and have started the new club season in fine form. Alexander-Arnold has played 180 minutes across Liverpool’s first two games, helping keep two cleans sheets registering his first assist of the campaign against Burnley last weekend. Greenwood, meanwhile, has scored in each of United’s first two games.

Mason Greenwood has started the new season with two goals in two games | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

The Times writes that as a result of their form, both players are expected to be in the England squad for the World Cup qualifier triple header against Hungary, Andorra and Poland at the start of September. It is said to be a largely similar squad to the one that Southgate took to Euro 2020, although Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford to miss out this time because of injury.

Nick Pope could be recalled after he missed Euro 2020 with a knee problem, but there is unlikely to be a place for Jesse Lingard, who has only briefly appeared as a substitute since returning to Manchester United from a loan at West Ham, or Dele Alli, who hasn’t been involved since 2019.

