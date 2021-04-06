Trent Alexander-Arnold & Naby Keita subjected to racist abuse on social media

Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita have been subjected to racist abuse on their social media accounts.

The pair were part of the Reds' side well beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, held at Los Blancos' temporary Estadio Alfredo di Stefano home.

Both Alexander-Arnold and Keita were targeted on social media | Pool/Getty Images

However, these instances of racial abuse were posted online prior to Liverpool's trip to Madrid. A picture displayed on Instagram by Alexander-Arnold on Sunday received replies of monkey emojis, while Keita also received the same treatment on a photo he posted before the clash with Zinedine Zidane's side.

Facebook, the owners of social media platform Instagram, have told Sky Sports that they are investigating the matter, as they look to keep a handle on a situation that continues to worsen with each passing day.

These actions came on the same evening that Brentford striker Ivan Toney received similar racial abuse on Instagram. Immediately afterwards, the club released a statement in full support of theur player, who has previously suffered more hateful comments in the past.

"We are appalled to see yet more spineless, racist abuse directed at Ivan Toney on Instagram this evening," Brentford responded on Twitter. "This has to stop. Now. We stand with Ivan, and all those who continue to suffer abuse online."

We are appalled to see yet more spineless, racist abuse directed at Ivan Toney on Instagram this evening



This has to stop. Now



We stand with Ivan, and all those who continue to suffer abuse online pic.twitter.com/lu3I91ZriP — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 6, 2021

Toney was sent a private message on the social media platform - which included the word 'monkey' and several emojis of monkeys and bananas - following the Bees' goalless draw with Birmingham.

The user who sent the 25-year-old striker the messages has been removed from Instagram, in an attempt to crack down on such incidents. Many feel that the social media site is not doing enough to combat these attacks, however, including Thierry Henry, who recently removed himself from social media until more action is taken against the perpetrators.