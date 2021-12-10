Trent Alexander-Arnold named Premier League Player of the Month for November

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named Premier League Player of the Month for November following an exceptional few weeks.

It is the second time in his young career that Alexander-Arnold has won the prestigious monthly accolade, the same number as Eden Hazard, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane and Raheem Sterling.

The 23-year-old registered a goal, four assists and two clean sheets in three Premier League appearances for Liverpool in November.

With the award typically dominated by striker, wingers and attacking midfielders, Alexander-Arnold is the first defender to win since he himself last did so in December 2019. No other defender has won it since Virgil van Dijk in December 2018 and no other defensive player not at Liverpool has since Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster picked it up in February 2016.

Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool have won four Premier League games in a row since overcoming a minor blip last month and will host Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, marking an emotional return for Anfield legend in the opposing dugout.

“Growing up him being such an influential person for me – watching him and admiring him so much – I need to try to put that to one side and focus on the game and it’s about winning that game, that’s all that matters,” he told LiverpoolFC.com.

Alexander-Arnold described Gerrard as, “The heart and soul of the club for many years, someone who embodied everything about the club. Someone it was really hard not to look up to.

“I think even opposition fans and people who wanted to hate him, you had to respect what he was doing on the pitch.”

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!