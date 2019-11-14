Trent Alexander-Arnold on Playing 'Sexy' Football as He Makes England Euro 2020 Prediction

In many ways, full-backs are the bass players of football.





No one really cares about them; it's all about the guitarists while even the drummers get more credit.





Every now and then, however, you get one or two that come along and reinvent the role, grabbing the spotlight for themselves in the process. In music, Motorhead's Lemmy was the best example. In football, it's ​Trent Alexander-Arnold .

More than anyone, the 21-year-old and his left-sided contemporary Andy Robertson are the creative force behind the modern day ​Liverp​ool machine.

He's certainly added a degree of sex appeal to the right-back role with his 34 assists in a Liverpool shirt, but ask him, and the good he is doing for the position merely a by-product of his efforts to help the team.





"I wouldn't say that's what I set out to do," he said in a ​BBC Q&A , when asked about making the position 'sexy'. "Going into a game I don't play to make the full-back position 'sexy'. I just think a lot of people underestimate how important the full-back position is.

"It's vital in the sense you've got to be up and down the pitch, creating things but also defending. I just go out there and try to make the team win - whether that means I'm playing 'sexy' football or not. ​"

He hasn't always been a full-back, however. He was once a midfielder in Liverpool's academy, and decided to transition to increase his chances of first-team football. The change has paid off, but hasn't always been easy.

"It was difficult because when you play higher up you are very rarely isolated in a defensive situation," he continued.

"It’s something a lot of teams aren’t capable of" @trentaa98 believes the current crop of Reds players have used lows in their careers as the catalyst to achieve success https://t.co/xlPVBLwXY5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 15, 2019

"That was the strangest thing - being one-on-one with someone out wide, with no-one to help. I've always enjoyed right-back as there is a lot more freedom going forward.

"It's a lot more chaotic in the middle. I probably get more of the ball now than I did when I was in midfield. It's just about trying to influence the game as much as possible from out there."

The form he is in, with a startling 14 goal-involvements in 28 ​Premier League games from right-back this season, he looks dead-set to be England's first choice when Euro 2020 rolls around in the summer. But what can Gareth Southgate's side expect of themselves?

"Win it, why not?" he went on. "You've seen at the World Cup we got far, you can see that the squad is so exciting at the moment.



