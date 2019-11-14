Trent Alexander-Arnold on Playing 'Sexy' Football as He Makes England Euro 2020 Prediction

More than anyone, the 21-year-old and his left-sided contemporary Andy Robertson are the creative force behind the modern day Liverpool machine.
He's certainly added a degree of sex appeal to the right-back role with his 34 assists in a Liverpool shirt, but ask him, and the good he is doing for the position merely a by-product of his efforts to help the team.
He hasn't always been a full-back, however. He was once a midfielder in Liverpool's academy, and decided to transition to increase his chances of first-team football. The change has paid off, but hasn't always been easy.
"It was difficult because when you play higher up you are very rarely isolated in a defensive situation," he continued.
"That was the strangest thing - being one-on-one with someone out wide, with no-one to help. I've always enjoyed right-back as there is a lot more freedom going forward.
"It's a lot more chaotic in the middle. I probably get more of the ball now than I did when I was in midfield. It's just about trying to influence the game as much as possible from out there."
The form he is in, with a startling 14 goal-involvements in 28 Premier League games from right-back this season, he looks dead-set to be England's first choice when Euro 2020 rolls around in the summer. But what can Gareth Southgate's side expect of themselves?
