Trent Alexander-Arnold on what has been 'missing' from Liverpool's recent performances

Trent Alexander-Arnold has tried to make some sense of Liverpool's dramatic collapse this season, after their misery was compounded by a 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea on Thursday.

The Reds were fancied by many to retain their Premier League crown this season but after 27 games played, they sit in seventh place. After Mason Mount's strike secured a victory for Thomas Tuchel's team at Anfield, even qualifying for next season's Champions League looks like a big ask for Liverpool.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, a clearly hurt Alexander-Arnold was asked what is missing from their game at present. And while the answer is complex, at the root of their issues is one fairly simple problem - they're not creating enough chances.

"That's the million dollar question for us at the minute [what's missing]. I thought we played quite well – we didn't create that many chances in the game, fair play to Chelsea," he said.

"They kept us out. I think Sadio [Mane] had half an opportunity where he scuffed it and it rolled to the keeper. From the angle I saw there could have been a handball in there.

"But it's one of those games where it's frustrating. I don't really think we deserved to win at the end of the day, so it was a tough one to take."

So how do Liverpool move on? Alexander-Arnold says they have to park their misery at the door and focus on bouncing back against Fulham on Sunday.

"We've just got to play our natural game," he went on. "It's difficult when things are going wrong. You start overthinking and try to find what it is, and try to fix it as soon as possible. But I think as soon as we get back into a rhythm and winning games, then that's OK.

"It's easier said than done. We need to go back to the drawing board, we've got a quick turnaround, learn what we can as quick as possible, put it to bed tonight, wake up tomorrow and get ready to go again.

"We'll not even have a proper session on Saturday preparing for the game, so it's a difficult one. A quick turnaround but it's a chance to put things right quickly."