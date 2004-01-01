Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on his recent sub-par performances

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he's going through a bad spell of form this season, and has described it as 'something new'.

The Reds have struggled for consistent form this season and the champions currently sit in fourth position in the Premier League ahead of a weekend clash with Leicester City.

Much of the club's success over the last three years has stemmed from the exceptional form of their full-backs Andrew Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, but both have struggled this season and as a result Liverpool have struggled to reach their previous heights.

Speaking exclusively to ESPN Brasil, via Sport Witness, the 22-year-old admitted that he wasn't having the best of seasons but believes results are the most important thing and the performances will follow.

Trent's form has been way below his usual standard this season | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

"Probably it’s been a spell of bad form that I haven’t had before. So it’s new. But I think really, for me, I set targets in levels and I have expectations in myself. If I don’t meet them then and I’m not happy. I want to be better than I am. I haven’t been able to meet them so far this season but we’ve only just passed the halfway stage, so there’s still a long way to go."

The England defender scored his only goal of the season in a recent win over Tottenham, and with just five assists to his name in 26 appearances so far, he has fallen way below his usual level. Despite that, he believes that the team winning is more important.

“Well, I just had three games where I felt better, felt in a little bit more of a rhythm. Being able to create things for the team and feel like I’ve been the last few seasons so I supposed that’s ok, but… Like I mentioned earlier. Individually that doesn’t really matter to me as much as winning games. I’d have 38 bad games in the season, if that meant winning every single game…So I wanna perform as well as I can and help the team win. Because that’s the man thing that matters.”

With his performances over the last two seasons, many have credited the Liverpool pair for evolving the full-back role but Alexander-Arnold believes he can't take all the credit for himself.

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have been credited with evolving the full-back position | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“I’d say a lot more technical. I think I have impacted how numbers are probably integrated into that role now, I think. A lot of full-backs now are getting judged how many assists and goals and goal contributions they’re getting.

“I can’t just take all the credit for it. I have to give a lot to Robbo too. He’s really pushed me and I’ve obviously pushed him too to set these records and set these high standards for everyone else in the fullback role, and that’s what I’m going to keep doing. I suppose it’s not about change in the role and how it’s thought about. It’s about making sure we’re as good as we can be for the team and helping us win games and that means get an assistant and goals, that’s what it means.”

Liverpool have lost each of their last two Premier League fixtures and after travelling to Leicester at the weekend they will switch their attentions to the Champions League for the last 16 clash with RB Leipzig.