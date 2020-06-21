Trent Alexander-Arnold Posts Defiant Black Lives Matter Statement and Will Auction Off Boots

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has become the latest Premier League star to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, revealing plans to auction off some special matchworn boots to try and support the cause.





Premier League players have all been wearing the words 'Black Lives Matter' on the back of their shirts during the first round of fixtures, alongside all taking a knee at the start of matches to show their support for the movement.





Plenty of players, including Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, have spoken out in search of societal change, and now Alexander-Arnold has used his platform to campaign for respect and acceptance.





"'Do your talking on the pitch'. I've always loved that sentiment," Alexander-Arnold wrote on Twitter. "But now we need to speak up in other ways as well. [Against Everton on Sunday] my boots will carry the message Black Lives Matter.





"It can no longer just be out feet where we express ourselves. We have to use our profile, the platforms we have and the spotlight that shines on us to say, it's time for meaningful change.





Alexander-Arnold will auction off some matchworn boots to raise money for charity

"The system is broken, it's stacked against sections of our society and we all have a responsibility to fix it. Black people are viewed differently. We face discrimination in actions but also in thought. It's more than just violence and abuse. Opportunity in life is restricted if you look a certain way. How can that be in 2020?"





Those boots will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, and Alexander-Arnold echoed the foundation's call by encouraging his supporters to educate themselves and make the world a better place.





"I also have hope," he continued. "Hope that the world is awake in this moment. Finally willing to learn.





Two very important additions we're proud to wear on our shirts this weekend ??#ThankYouNHS #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/FFlTznSrBw — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 20, 2020

"So while we have this opportunity, where people are listening - let's speak, let's educate, let's campaign and let's promote the message that better education brings change.





"This is the moment of change. This is the moment to say enough is enough. This is the moment to make sure it stops now. Racism is a fire that is now burnt out."





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



