Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Admiration for Leicester Ahead of Boxing Day Clash

​Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed his admiration for Leicester this season but is relishing the challenge facing them at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Reds emerged victorious by two goals to one at Anfield in October in their first meeting of the season, courtesy of a 95th minute James Milner penalty.

The Foxes will be looking for redemption as they host the league leaders at the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers' side sit ten points behind Jürgen Klopp's men, and the latter have a game in hand.

Speaking to Liverpool's website (via the ​Leiceste​r Mercury), Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he expects a tough game from Thursday's opponents, but adds Liverpool will do what they can to 'hurt' Leicester.

When asked about whether or not the Foxes league position was a surprise, Alexander-Arnold stated: "I’d say yes and no because you look at the team and see the quality, the quality of the players, and you see they are a squad of players that could fight for things and be near the top of the table."

Unbeaten in the ​Premier League so far in the 2019/20 season, Liverpool will remain confident of a victory over their fellow title contenders having not lost to Leicester in the league since a 3-1 defeat back in February 2017.

On the subject of Leicester's potential title chances, the 21-year-old claimed: "To do it so consistently is something that’s really hard. They’ve won a lot of games, have been able to score a lot of goals and have shown they have a certain identity about them they like to play with and it is tough to play against.

“A lot of teams struggle when they come up against them. We’ll be looking at what they’re good at, what we can hurt them with.

Liverpool’s unbeaten streak



34 - The number of games Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2019. It is also the third-longest undefeated run of any top-flight club in that period. — ComeOn! Sports and Casino (@ComeOnPulse) December 24, 2019

“We beat them earlier on in the season with another late goal, but we know it’s going to be difficult going to their place.”