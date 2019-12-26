Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Captaincy Plans & Claims He Wants Never Wants to Leave Liverpool

​Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed he dreams of becoming a one-club legend and captain before he retires.

The 21-year-old has already made well over 100 appearances for the Reds and was inspirational in their Champions League triumph last season.

Alexander-Arnold, who also played a starring role in Liverpool's recent 4-0 win over ​Leicester City,​ told Sportbladet (via ​The Independent) that he wants to continue improving and leading the side for the rest of his career.

“I’ve always wanted to be a club legend. Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain," he confessed.

“Of course, I can’t become a legend if I leave ​Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible.”

Two assists, a goal, a clean sheet and the Man of the Match award 



The best bits from a SUBLIME @trentaa98 performance at Leicester ✊ pic.twitter.com/9OB8r0cJ7G — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2019

​​ The right-back is widely seen as one of the finest around at the minute. He has already racked up a stunning 30 assists since breaking through into the first team, and he was quick to credit that development to current boss Jürgen Klopp.





“He always talks about how we can improve, what we can do to get into the team, what we have to do to make it happen," Alexander-Arnold said.

“It’s obviously something you have to hear as a young player. You have to feel that the manager may give you a chance. [His communication is] huge. You never begin to doubt yourself if the manager tells you what you need to do or what you need to improve in order to play.”

Going into more depth about his future, Alexander-Arnold discussed what he wants to do when his football career comes to an end. At 21, he likely still has years ahead of him before he even needs to consider retirement, but the right-back admitted he is open-minded about the future.

“I will probably continue in the sport in some way," Alexander-Arnold added. "But if it’s as a TV expert or coach we will see. Football can of course look completely different in 10-15 years."

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!