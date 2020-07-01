Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Desire to Be the Best Premier League Right-Back Ever

Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he wants to become the best right-back in Premier League history, also revealing his desire to become Liverpool captain one day.





The Reds ended their 30-year wait for a top flight title on Thursday and key to Jurgen Klopp side's success this season have been the superb performances of Alexander-Arnold at right-back, who was also a key component in the 2019 Champions League winning team.





Trent Alexander-Arnold has won both a Premier League and Champions League title at just 21-year-old

Despite achieving a remarkable level of success at the age of 21, Alexander-Arnold has set his heights even higher, revealing that he wants to be considered the best in his position in Premier League history by the time he retires.





"I think about how I can go about becoming the best right back the Premier League has ever seen,” he told Jamie Carragher, who was interviewing him for the Telegraph.





Carra quipped, "That is not too difficult, You only have to get past Gary Neville!”





“When everyone picks their best ever Premier League team, I want my name to be in their team and not his!” he replied.





That is not Alexander-Arnold's only long-term ambition. The defender also told Carragher that he wants to spearhead a lengthy period of success at Anfield, and one day be given the captain's armband.





"Becoming Liverpool captain eventually motives me every day," he said.





"It is something I want to achieve. Obviously that will not be my decision, but if I did not manage that before the end of my career I would be disappointed.





"I have always thought about that. Whether it happens or not, I feel it is my job at Liverpool to lead by example. I always try to do that now - to be an example for the younger lads coming through."





When quizzed on whether Liverpool could replicate this season's success in subsequent campaigns, Alexander-Arnold said that he believed everything was in place for a spell of sustained dominance in the Premier League.





Liverpool fans toast their recent Premier League title win

"We want to go down as one of the best Liverpool teams in history. We know we are on a decent way down the track and there is a long way to go, but there is no reason why we cannot do that,“ he said.





"These situations where you have a team which has the players for a five, maybe six year stint challenging for and pushing for the league and Champions League do not come around often.





"That does not seem realistic - maybe some teams will say it isn’t and you can’t expect to go for both competitions every year - but for us, that is the aim. We want to be in the Champions League final every year and make sure we are in the title race every April and May."























