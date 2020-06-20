Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals He Wants to Be a Role Model in the Fight Against Racism

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he wants to "inspire a change in people's thinking" about racism in football.





The Liverpool star is the latest footballer to speak out following the expansion of the Black Lives Matter movement across the world.





Alexander-Arnold has made 29 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this seaon

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand in an interview for BT Sport, Alexander-Arnold revealed his desire to act as a role for young people who may experience racism in their lives.





"Maybe I put pressure on myself because I know that's the right thing to do," he said. "I've got a big platform, I know a lot of kids look up to me.





"It's not just about being a role model on the pitch. I want to be someone who feels as though I've made a change in the way that people think. If I get through my career and I haven't done that then I'd see that as a failure on my part."





The Premier League has thrown its support behind the BLM movement since football got back underway on Wednesday. All player names on the back of shirts have been replaced with the message: "Black Lives Matter", while every club have symbolically taken the knee before games over the past week.





While supportive of these measure, Alexander-Arnold echoed comments made by Raheem Sterling, calling for drastic action to combat racism in the game.





"Within the system, there's not enough equality. For that to change we need black people in the boardrooms," he said.





Liverpool return to Premier League action against Everton on Sunday evening

"We need equality from physios and kitmen, all the way up into the boardroom.





"We need everyone to have an opportunity. When you're looking at a transfer target, you don’t care what colour they are. You're looking based on what talent have they got.





"I feel as though whoever's making the decisions at the top – maybe on purpose or not – race does come into the thought process."



