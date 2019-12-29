Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals His Goals for 2020 as He Targets Champions League Final in Istanbul

​Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed that he is desperate to win more silverware with Liverpool in 2020.

The right-back enjoyed a trophy-laden 2019, securing the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. The 21-year-old also enjoyed a significant personal milestone recently, becoming the fourth youngest player in the club's history to make 100 appearances.

The Reds are currently 13 points clear at the top of the ​Premier League table with a game in hand, and Alexander-Arnold is confident that if his side can maintain their current level of performance they are likely to lift the trophy for the first time in their history in May.

" Keeping up the momentum we’ve got and trying to replicate 2019 as much as possible because, if we do that, I think more trophies will come,” the right-back told LFC’s Official Matchday Programme ​(via the club's website ), when asked about his goals for the new year.





“With the position we are in in the Premier League, if we can replicate what we did in the first half of the season then we will be in a solid position come May."

Alexander-Arnold is also keen to enjoy more European success, though he admitted that Liverpool face a tough test in the UCL round of 16 against Atletico Madrid.

" Hopefully we can get to another Champions League final too, but we’ve got a difficult draw. Atletico Madrid are a stubborn team, one that’s hard to break down, and a passionate team with a passionate manager. It’ll be interesting to see the two managers on the touchline and see who is more passionate," the defender joked.

This season's Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, the same arena that played host to the Reds famous 2005 comeback against Milan, which sealed the club's fifth European title.

Alexander-Arnold was just seven when that game was played and the Liverpool-born defender confirmed that the current squad were eager to make some memories of their own in the Turkish capital.





" Hopefully we’ll be able to go back to Istanbul again, which would be massive for the club, but to have a perfect 2020 we need to win as many trophies as possible.”

