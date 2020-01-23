Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals How Jurgen Klopp Makes Liverpool Tick

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed how Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gets such big performances from his players.

The Reds have been consistently outstanding this season, winning 24 out of their 25 league games to send them 22 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Alexander-Arnold is one of many players to have thrived under Klopp's tutelage, going from promising academy product to fully fledged England international in the space of three years. The 21-year-old says the influence of Klopp cannot be underestimated.

Speaking to Liverpool's ​official matchday program​me, Alexander Arnold said: “He gives us all a lot of freedom so it’s very much the case that the players play to their strengths and are able to do that in different ways in the systems that we play.





"I think it’s important that the team buys into that and the manager obviously understands what we need to do to win games."

Klopp is popular with the media thanks to his quirks and charisma, and Alexander-Arnold revealed the Liverpool manager is no different behind closed doors.

POTM 🤝 MOTM



Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the Premier League's player and manager of the month for December! pic.twitter.com/glbPPfVfxY — Forever Red (@ForeverRedUK) January 10, 2020

“He’s been like that for the time he’s been here," the fullback added. "He’s transformed the club in an amazing way and going forward there’ll hopefully be a lot more success with him.

“You can see on the touchline and in his interviews after and before the games, he’s so passionate about the game and passionate about winning. We see it every day in training and it’s important for us that he gives us those messages.

“He’s not only just helping us win, he’s giving us the mentality to be able to overcome any circumstance during a game.”

Despite ​Liverpool's mammoth lead at the top of the Premier League, there have been no signs of anyone at the club getting carried away, with fans not even daring to sing 'We're gonna win the league' until their 2-0 win over Manchester United in January.





Alexander-Arnold insists that there is no room for complacency.

“That’s the message that the manager drills into us on a daily basis: that nothing’s over yet, there’s still a long way to go.

“We’re just over halfway through the season so it’s important for us to keep our heads, keep focused and keep our mentality the same. That’s what’s been working for us, so nothing should change.”